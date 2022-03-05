SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $167,228.40 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $167,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $176.77 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $341.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.08, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SITM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SiTime by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 7.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SiTime by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 5.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.