Six Flags Entertainment Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.08) Per Share (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

SIX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $41.16 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 200,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.51 per share, with a total value of $7,502,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 25,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $945,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 339,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,827,250. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

