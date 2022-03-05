Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Stock Price Down 3%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) traded down 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.30. 2,624,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,889,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYTA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 13.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

