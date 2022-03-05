Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Stock Price Down 3%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) traded down 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.30. 2,624,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,889,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYTA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 13.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

