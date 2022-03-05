Smart Share Global (EM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 11th.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $144.33 million during the quarter.

EM stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 48,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,549. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. Smart Share Global has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $10.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Smart Share Global stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Rating ) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,515,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470,332 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.01% of Smart Share Global worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Smart Share Global from $4.40 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Smart Share Global Company Profile

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

