SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,500 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the January 31st total of 835,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 227.8 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWYUF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.81.

CWYUF opened at $25.09 on Friday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.12.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

