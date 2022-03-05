Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Smith & Wesson Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,111,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.14). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $177.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,720,000 after purchasing an additional 34,917 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 57,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

