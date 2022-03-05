Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 274.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,025 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Snap by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,293,000 after buying an additional 563,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,550,000 after buying an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Snap by 139.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,703,000 after buying an additional 3,515,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snap by 4.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,803,000 after buying an additional 170,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.89.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $726,031.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $558,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,261,350 shares of company stock worth $48,706,915.

Shares of SNAP opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.39. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of -100.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

