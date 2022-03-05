SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SNC has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.57.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$28.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 295.26. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$24.70 and a 52 week high of C$38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.15.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.