Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.63.

SNOW stock opened at $209.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.49 and a 200-day moving average of $317.04. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,776,021 shares of company stock valued at $612,551,701 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

