Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SQM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.44.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

SQM traded up $4.55 on Friday, hitting $78.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,148,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,215. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.52. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. Analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 307.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.