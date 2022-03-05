Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $74.21 and last traded at $72.68, with a volume of 76374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.86.

The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 307.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SQM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.52.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

