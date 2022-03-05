Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.33

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.33 and traded as low as $3.61. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 23,091 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 15.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Socket Mobile by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Socket Mobile by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Socket Mobile by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Socket Mobile by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.