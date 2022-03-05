Solanium Price Hits $0.88 (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Solanium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002230 BTC on popular exchanges. Solanium has a market cap of $55.07 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Solanium has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00044047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.73 or 0.06741630 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,434.97 or 0.99805803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048439 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

