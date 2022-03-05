Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group now has a $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00. Sotera Health traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 8413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 62.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 5.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 11.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 6.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.43 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.