South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of South State in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. Truist Financial also issued estimates for South State’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SSB. Stephens raised their target price on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.34.

SSB opened at $84.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.19.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. South State’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of South State by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of South State by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

