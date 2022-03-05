S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $480.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $470.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $478.30.

S&P Global stock opened at $407.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $327.31 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.69. The firm has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $4,499,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

