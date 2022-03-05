SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.590-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SP. StockNews.com raised shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

SP opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.10 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.60. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SP Plus by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 115,851 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SP Plus by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SP Plus by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SP Plus by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SP Plus by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

