SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $29.34 and last traded at $29.29, with a volume of 320344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,663,000 after purchasing an additional 172,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,931,000 after acquiring an additional 35,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SpartanNash by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,650,000 after acquiring an additional 32,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,256,000 after acquiring an additional 346,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

