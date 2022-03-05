SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD opened at $183.68 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.08.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.