SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV opened at $40.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

