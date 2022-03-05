Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SPE stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. 41,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,505. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%.

In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,670 shares of company stock valued at $53,902. Corporate insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $14,633,000. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 187.0% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 286,396 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 186,610 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 33.2% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 441,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 110,089 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $765,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 18.3% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 42,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

