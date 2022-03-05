Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,722 ($49.94).

Several analysts have commented on SXS shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.25) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Spectris from GBX 4,300 ($57.69) to GBX 4,100 ($55.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Spectris to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 3,370 ($45.22) to GBX 3,150 ($42.26) in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,980 ($53.40) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday.

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of SXS opened at GBX 2,458 ($32.98) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,352.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,636.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Spectris has a 12 month low of GBX 2,425 ($32.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,167 ($55.91). The company has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 48.80 ($0.65) dividend. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

About Spectris (Get Rating)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.