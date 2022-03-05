Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, an increase of 87.7% from the January 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Approximately 33.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of ANY stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.17. Sphere 3D has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANY. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

