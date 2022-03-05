Spin Master Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TOY. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.18.

TOY stock opened at C$44.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.45. The company has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$34.15 and a twelve month high of C$54.18.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

