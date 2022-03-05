Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from €62.00 ($69.66) to €63.00 ($70.79) in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.10.

OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $27.78 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

