Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from €62.00 ($69.66) to €63.00 ($70.79) in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.10.

OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $27.78 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80.

Spin Master Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

