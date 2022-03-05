Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Splunk updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SPLK opened at $129.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Splunk has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,606 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,671 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the software company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.66.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.