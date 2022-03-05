Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $157.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.66.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $129.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.21 and a 200-day moving average of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,507,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 43,093 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

