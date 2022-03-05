Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Price Up 6.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) rose 6.4% on Friday after Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Daiwa Capital Markets now has a $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $134.00. Splunk traded as high as $129.83 and last traded at $129.62. Approximately 33,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,754,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.83.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.66.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,507,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Splunk by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,839,000 after acquiring an additional 838,240 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,658,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Splunk by 25,218.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 658,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $76,235,000 after acquiring an additional 656,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

