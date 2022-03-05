Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Holdings Lifted by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at $571,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 294.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 30,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,811 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,508,000 after acquiring an additional 38,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $359,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,327 shares of company stock worth $11,437,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.91.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $59.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.94 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.36. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

