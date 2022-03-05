Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.690-$0.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.240 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

SFM traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $33.62. 3,589,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,203. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.31. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $33.89.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 559.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

