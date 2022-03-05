Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Brian Grassadonia Sells 8,238 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Square stock opened at $106.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.33 and its 200-day moving average is $195.71. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.22.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

