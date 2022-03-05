Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 26,817 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,355 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 582,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 578,514 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,094,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,931,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 407,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

WETF opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

WisdomTree Investments Profile (Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WETF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.