Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 21,809 Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

OPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $25.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -1,294.04%.

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

