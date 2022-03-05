Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 9,999 Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 133.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 27,013 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $5,515,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,180,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,717,000 after acquiring an additional 217,353 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 9.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of CLDX opened at $30.30 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 2.77.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,823 shares of company stock worth $851,920 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

