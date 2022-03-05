Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 17,068 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,068 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 6.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 12.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $36,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $645,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 152,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,509 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $19.57 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $77.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

