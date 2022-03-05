Squarespace (SQSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Squarespace stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $740,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Squarespace by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Squarespace by 44.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

SQSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Squarespace from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

