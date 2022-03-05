SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Holdings Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 876,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $60,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.74. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.47 and a 52-week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.76%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

About SS&C Technologies (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.