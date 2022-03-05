SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSRM. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price objective for the company.

TSE SSRM traded up C$0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching C$26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,904. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 12.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.46. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of C$17.29 and a 1-year high of C$26.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

