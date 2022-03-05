Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Short Interest Up 130.2% in February

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a growth of 130.2% from the January 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SXI opened at $107.27 on Friday. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Standex International will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,731,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the second quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 214.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 12.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 658.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 70,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

