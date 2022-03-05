Stantec (NYSE:STN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Stantec from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.62.

Stantec stock opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stantec has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Stantec by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stantec by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $753,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Stantec by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,970,000 after purchasing an additional 375,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Stantec by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,507,000 after acquiring an additional 289,560 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

