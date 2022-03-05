State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,562 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,815,000 after acquiring an additional 367,806 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,438,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,357,000 after acquiring an additional 594,499 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,794,000 after acquiring an additional 78,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $105.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.02. The company has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,715 shares of company stock worth $2,143,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

