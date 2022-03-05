State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cintas were worth $18,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 610.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 10,165 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $378.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $323.53 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

