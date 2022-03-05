State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $23.15 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $23,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total transaction of $617,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,683. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $194.66 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.37 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.34.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

