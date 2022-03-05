State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,003,965,000 after purchasing an additional 172,681 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after acquiring an additional 113,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,730,000 after acquiring an additional 358,020 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,424,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $727,340,000 after acquiring an additional 267,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,418,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $110.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,157,763. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

