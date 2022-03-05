State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in ServiceNow by 50.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in ServiceNow by 20.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total transaction of $91,461.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,741 shares of company stock worth $24,129,909 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

NOW opened at $547.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $571.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a PE ratio of 479.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.