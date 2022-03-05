State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $17,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $394.24 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $385.34 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $492.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $561.29.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

