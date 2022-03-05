STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Trading Down 0.5%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.95 and last traded at C$2.02. 66,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 146,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.15 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$141.70 million and a P/E ratio of -3.62.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

