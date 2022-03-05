stETH (Lido) (STETH) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.76 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 5th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.73 or 0.06769751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,226.09 or 1.00407723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00048434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

