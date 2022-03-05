Stifel Nicolaus Increases RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target to $23.00

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RKLB. Bank of America lowered their price target on RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RocketLab in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on RocketLab in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RocketLab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 20.14.

Get RocketLab alerts:

NASDAQ RKLB opened at 8.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RocketLab has a 12 month low of 7.55 and a 12 month high of 21.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in RocketLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in RocketLab by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,813 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in RocketLab by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,628 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RocketLab (Get Rating)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.