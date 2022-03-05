Stifel Nicolaus Increases RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target to $23.00

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RKLB. Bank of America lowered their price target on RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RocketLab in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on RocketLab in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RocketLab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 20.14.
NASDAQ RKLB opened at 8.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RocketLab has a 12 month low of 7.55 and a 12 month high of 21.34.
About RocketLab (Get Rating)
Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.
