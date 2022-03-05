STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stake Boosted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,545 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,261.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 492,530 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 456,366 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,302,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 142,828 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

NYSE STM opened at $37.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.12. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

